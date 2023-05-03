Woman rushed to hospital after shot by police in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, Utah, May 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An armed woman was shot Tuesday night after her son in Syracuse called dispatch, reporting she was outside his residence and sending him threatening texts.

A statement from the Syracuse Police Department says that officers were dispatched to the area of 1900 West and 2350 South at about 10 p.m.

“An adult male contacted the police and advised that his estranged mother was sending threatening text messages and was making suicidal and homicidal comments,” the statement says. “Officers encountered the woman in her vehicle in front of the residence. They quickly determined that she was holding a handgun.

“When confronted, she took a suicidal posture with the weapon. Officers from multiple agencies tried for several minutes to negotiate her safe surrender. Early details indicate that at some point, she moved the weapon in an aggressive manner and pointed it at the officers. The officers perceived a threat to their safety and fired their weapons.

“The woman was struck by some of the rounds and was later transported to a local hospital.”

Police shared no information regarding how many bullets struck the woman, or the severity of her injuries.

“Officers from Syracuse Police Department, Clinton Police Department, and the Davis County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the shooting,” the news release says. “North Davis Metro SWAT was activated to facilitate a safe recovery of the woman so that she could receive medical treatment. The Layton Police Department CSI unit responded to document the crime scene and collect evidence. The shooting is being investigated by the Davis County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Protocol Team.

“All officers involved are safe. The woman’s family members are safe. There is no further threat to the community from this incident.”

Following the incident, “some details were misrepresented as fact, primarily that the woman fired at the officers,” the news release says.

“This is still an active investigation. Updated information will be shared as it becomes available.”