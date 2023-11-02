Taylorsville woman loses leg in pit bull attack

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 63-year-old woman remains in critical condition after a pit bull attack that required amputation of one of her legs.
According to a Wednesday press release from the Taylorsville Police Department, the woman was able to call for help on a mobile phone despite being surrounded in her backyard by a pack of seven pit bulls owned by her son.
The investigation began at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when the injured woman called police from her home near 4800 S. 2900 W., saying she had been bitten by several of the dogs.
“The woman also reported that the family of pit bulls, including the mother and father dogs and five puppies, were still in the backyard with her.”
Arriving police and paramedics assessed the situation from the side of a neighbor’s fence, police said, the dogs aggressively confronting them. After pepper spray was deployed police were able to jump the fence and get the pack away from the woman. Paramedics then entered the yard with a stretcher for the woman, who had wounds to her hands and face as well as her legs.
Once the victim was on her way to the hospital, police and animal control officers approached and tried to secure the two adult dogs, according to the press release. “But when the female dog broke loose, endangering both TVPD and animal control officers on scene, it was fatally shot by police.”
“The victim’s 38-year-old son, who also lives at the home with his mother, has surrendered the dogs to West Valley City Animal Services, which is investigating the attack in combination with the police department.”
None of the dogs were licensed, police said, which Taylorsville requires for all animals over four months old, and the city only allows two dogs per household.
“This is a tragic situation involving a mother and her son’s dogs in the backyard of their home,” Police Chief Brady Cottam said. “Our hearts are heavy following this incident, and we are grateful the victim was able to call 911 for help as quickly as she did — even as the attack was happening. It likely did save her life.”
The rest of the dogs were then captured by animal control officers and taken to their facility.