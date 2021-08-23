Woman seriously injured in Salt Lake City single-vehicle rollover

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was transported to a local hospital Sunday night after the car she was driving rolled over in the area of 4th Avenue and T Street.

Lt. Steve Wooldridge, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the woman sustained serious, but not critical, injuries in the single-vehicle rollover, which happened shortly after 9 p.m.

The accident is still under investigation and it is not yet known what caused the vehicle to roll, Wooldridge said.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.