Woman shot by officers in Iron County flown to hospital; multi-agency task force investigating incident

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman shot by officers in Iron County was airlifted by Life Flight to St. George Regional Hospital Sunday night.

The incident began at about 5:35 p.m., according to a news release issued by the Iron/Garfield/Beaver Critical Incident Task Force.

“Iron County Sheriff’s Deputies and Enoch City Police Officers responded to the area of 4680 North 4500 West on a report of a suspicious person in possession of a firearm,” the release says.

“As law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the subject. It was reported that the subject was non-compliant with the officer’s commands to exit the vehicle.

“During law enforcement’s contact with the subject, two officers discharged their weapons and the subject was struck by the gunfire.”

The subject, confirmed to be a woman by a Deputy Iron County Attorney Trajan Evans, “was treated at the scene by the officers and later transported via life flight to St. George Regional Hospital.”

The Iron/Garfield/Beaver Critical Incident Task Force will be handling the investigation into the Officer-Involved Critical Incident.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.