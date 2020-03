MILLCREEK, Utah, March 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials responded to the scene of a shooting Wednesday night in Millcreek.

The female victim is in critical condition, UPD officials said in a tweet issued at 10:43 p.m. Police responded to the scene, at 4581 Red Sage Court, and are documenting the scene and questioning any witnesses.

