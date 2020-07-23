Woman shot, critically injured in Sandy; suspect at large

For an updated story, click here.

SANDY, Utah, July 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City Police have confirmed a woman was shot and critically injured just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, and has been transported to a local hospital.

“There was a confrontation between two groups, and it escalated to shots fired,” Sandy City Police Sgt. Clayton Swensen told Gephardt Daily. “A female was struck, and she was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.”

The shots-fired call came in at 6:10 p.m., Swensen said. Police responded to the Sandy Mobile Home Park, at 223-201 W. Eastgate Drive, which is at about 8840 South.

The person described by witnesses as the shooter had left the scene. Witnesses said they believed he was a juvenile. Swensen said he did not know the age of the shooting victim, but described her as a young adult.