Woman shot, critically injured in Sandy; suspect at large

- For an updated story, click here.
SANDY, Utah, July 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City Police have confirmed a woman was shot and critically injured just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, and has been transported to a local hospital.
“There was a confrontation between two groups, and it escalated to shots fired,” Sandy City Police Sgt. Clayton Swensen told Gephardt Daily. “A female was struck, and she was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.”
The shots-fired call came in at 6:10 p.m., Swensen said. Police responded to the Sandy Mobile Home Park, at 223-201 W. Eastgate Drive, which is at about 8840 South.
The person described by witnesses as the shooter had left the scene. Witnesses said they believed he was a juvenile. Swensen said he did not know the age of the shooting victim, but described her as a young adult.
Swensen said he did not know the reason for the argument, or whether the opposing groups may have been gang members or tenants, or had some other relationship.
“We are interviewing witnesses about that, and how many shots were fired, and the nature of the argument,” he said. “We are trying to determine exactly where it took place.”