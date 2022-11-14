Woman shot in exchange of gunfire after alleged Midvale drug deal goes bad

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and wounded Sunday night in Midvale after an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles.

Unified Police spokeswoman Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily officers were called to the scene, near 700 E. Fort Union, in Midvale, just after 6 p.m.

Investigators “suspect it was a drug deal gone bad which resulted in both parties involved shooting at each other and ramming their vehicles into each other,” Cutler said.

Police believe the woman struck by the bullet was involved in the incident, and was not just a bystander, she said.

She was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.