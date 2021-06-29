Woman stabbed after forcing her way into Midvale apartment, resident’s act looks like self-defense, police say

MIDVALE, Utah, June 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman is in critical condition after a stabbing in Midvale Monday night.

Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily the incident began at approximately 7:40 p.m. at the Springs of County Woods Apartments at 6945 S. Well Wood Road.

“A female was in her apartment and heard banging on her doors and windows and thought somebody was trying to break in,” Cutler said. “So she called her friend, and the friend came over and saw two women out there knocking on her door and the friend tried to de-escalate them.”

The friend then knocked on the door to let the woman inside the apartment know that she was there, Cutler said.

The woman inside the apartment armed herself with a kitchen knife as she thought the other two females might try to enter her apartment.

“As soon as she opened the door they pushed their way in,” Cutler said. “So she stabbed one of the suspects, and believed she had hit her a couple of times.”

The two women who had tried to push their way into the apartment then left the scene in a red or maroon sedan, Cutler said.

“About an hour later, the woman who was stabbed showed up at LDS Hospital,” Cutler said. “They transferred her to Intermountain Medical Center in very critical condition.”

The other woman is still outstanding, Cutler said, as she dropped the female who was stabbed off at the hospital then left.

At this time the woman whose apartment it was has not been arrested. “As far everything looks looks right now, it was self defense,” Cutler added. “Our violent crimes unit is out doing an investigation and interviewing people.”

The two females were known to the woman whose apartment it is, she said, and at this time there is no danger to the public.

None of the women has been identified.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is provided.