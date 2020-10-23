Woman stabbed at Murray motel

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers from the Murray Police Department responded to a stabbing Friday afternoon at the Studio 6 extended stay motel.

Police arrived at the motel, at 975 E. 6600 South, at 1:30 p.m. “just after the stabbing occurred,” said Sgt. Jake Huggard, Murray Police Department, “but the suspect fled the area before police arrived.

“The victim was stabbed and is in stable condition. We don’t know a motive.”

Huggard said the victim is believed to be in her 40s.

As of early Friday evening, no suspect was in custody.

In an unrelated case, the Studio 6 motel is the same location where a woman was set on fire Thursday by someone she knew. The woman was burned over 70 percent of her body. The suspect is in custody in that case.