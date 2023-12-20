Woman struck, killed by 2 vehicles while walking near US 89 in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman died Tuesday night on U.S. 89 after she was struck by two vehicles while on foot.

“We don’t know yet if she was walking along the highway or if she was in the roadway,” Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Cameron Roden said of the 8:50 p.m. incident near South Weber Drive near the mouth of Weber Canyon.

Both drivers stopped and are cooperating in the investigation, he said. The southbound lanes in the area where incident took place were still subject to restricted travel late Tuesday night as investigation continued.

The deceased woman, believed to be in her 40s, has not yet been identified, Roden said.”We don’t know why she was there.”

The State Medical Examiner’s Office was summoned to the scene and took custody of the body.