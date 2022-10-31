Woman struck by car in Sugar House, transported to hospital with critical injuries

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have responded to the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident in the Sugar House.

“We are on scene of a car crash at 2135 S. 900 East,” says an SLCPD tweet issued at 11:53 a.m. Monday, about 40 minutes after the accident.

“A woman walking has critical injuries. Our Major Crash Team is responding.”

The woman was transported to an area hospital.

Police said 900 East will be closed between 2100 South and Elm street for several hours.