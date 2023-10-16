Woman struck, killed by TRAX train in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 66-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a TRAX Train near the Sandy Station on Monday.

The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. near 150 E. 9000 South. The woman was walking in the intersection as the train was decelerating, to make a stop at the station, Carl Arky, Utah Transit Authority spokesman, told Gephardt Daily.

The roadway was still closed and the train was at the scene as of 2:30 p.m. because of the investigation, Arky said. A bus bridge for the blue line was set up between Midvale and the Sandy Expo Center. For service updates, check TRAX Twitter/X feed.

Arky said investigators will be watching a video from the scene to determine what caused the incident to occur.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.