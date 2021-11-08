Woman struck, killed in accident west of downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 8. 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have responded to the scene of a fatal accident Monday about 6:39 a.m. in the area of 750 W. North Temple.

“When officers got on scene, they learned the victim, an adult female, had been hit by a vehicle,” says a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“Officers and paramedics performed life-saving measures, but the victim died on scene.”

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of the involved vehicle was traveling west on North Temple Street. The involved driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, the police statement says.

The identity of the victim is not being released pending next of kin notifications. No arrests have been made, but this remains an on-going investigation, the SLCPD statement says. The name of the driver is also not being released.

Traffic is blocked during the investigation. The SLCPD asks drivers to avoid North Temple between 600 West and 800 West.

The CAR Team brought to the scene is a multi-jurisdictional crash team that investigates crashes involving serious physical injuries or death. Members of the CAR Team receive specialized training in collision examination, speed analysis, vehicle dynamics, occupant kinematics, scene photography, surveying equipment, crash scene mapping, evidence collection and computer aided drawing programs.

The CAR Team includes law enforcement from the Salt Lake City Police Department and several other Salt Lake Valley law enforcement agencies.

Police ask anyone with additional information about this crash, should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-205981.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are available.