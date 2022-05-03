Woman struck, killed in Salt Lake City hit and run; child critically injured

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday morning crash near 900 East and 1700 South.

According to police at the scene, a woman and a small child were on a sidewalk when a vehicle jumped the curb and struck them.

The vehicle then drove off.

“Officers and paramedics located the victims and performed life-saving efforts,” a Salt Lake City Police statement says.

“While being transported to an area hospital, the woman died. Paramedics transported the child to an area hospital in critical conditio

Responding officers began searching for the suspect vehicle which they quickly located. The driver was then safely taken into custody.

No additional information about the mother and child will be released at this time, the SLCPD statement says. The name of the suspect in custody will be available only if he is booked into jail.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as it becomes available.

Image: Google Maps