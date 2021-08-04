Woman tourist dies in flash flood at Lake Powell

COCONINO COUNTY, Arizona, Aug. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Kentucky woman died during a flash flood in Labyrinth Canyon at Lake Powell Saturday.

At approximately 6 p.m., the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and National Park Service responded to the canyon on a report of a possible drowning, according a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The news release said that Heather Rutledge, 43, of Louisville, Kentucky, was hiking Labyrinth Canyon with her husband and sons when they were caught in a flash flood at approximately 2 p.m.

The husband and children were able to find Rutledge and attempted CPR, but were not successful.

The boat the family had rented was damaged by the flash flood and was towed.

The family was transported to Antelope Point Marina; recovery efforts for Rutledge were postponed due to weather conditions, darkness and the potential of another flash flood.

At approximately 6 a.m. Sunday, Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies along with National Park Service rangers from NPS went to the canyon to locate Rutledge, the news release said.

Rutledge’s body was recovered and transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.