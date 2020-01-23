Woman transported to hospital after being hit by car in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was transported to an area hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a car in Park City.

A female pedestrian was crossing State Route 224 near Lame Dog Lane in Park City at mile post 5.9, just before 7:40 a.m., said a news release from the Utah Highway Patrol.

“The woman was crossing from the west shoulder to the east shoulder in a designated crosswalk with pedestrian crossing warning lights,” the news release said. “According to a witness, the overhead lights were activated at the time the woman entered the roadway.”

While the woman was crossing SR-224, a man was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban northbound on SR-224 approaching the crosswalk.

“The driver of the vehicle stated he was unable to see the woman and hit her with the front right corner of his vehicle,” the news release said. “After the impact, the man made a U-turn and blocked the lane where the unconscious female was lying.”

Troopers arrived three minutes later with EMS units and began primary care. CPR was started on the woman and she was breathing when she was transported by ambulance to the University of Utah Hospital.

“The driver of the Chevrolet Suburban has been very cooperative with troopers,” the news release said.

The incident occurred on the first day of the Sundance Film Festival, which is primarily based in Park City.