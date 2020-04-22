Woman transported to hospital after truck rolls multiple times on Antelope Island

ANTELOPE ISLAND, Utah, April 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and woman were lucky to walk away from an accident when the truck in which they were traveling rolled multiple times Tuesday night.

Deputy Jackson, with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 10 p.m. on the road to the Bridger Bay area on Antelope Island.

“Both occupants got out of the vehicle. The female had minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The male occupant declined treatment,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the truck possibly rolled four times and was totaled.

The exact cause of the accident is not known, but Jackson said it’s likely that speed was a factor.