Woman unaccounted for after fire destroys twin home in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah, March 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An elderly woman remains unaccounted for following a fire that destroyed a Spanish Fork home Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded at 6:36 a.m. to a fire at a twin home at 1239 S. 2970 East, Spanish Fork city officials said in a news release.

“Arriving crews found one of the twin home units fully engulfed in flames and were able to clear occupants from the adjoining home,” the release states.

Firefighters were unable to enter the engulfed home and battled the blaze from the outside, fire officials said.

“As firefighting operations continued and the fire breached the roof, the first and second floors of the building collapsed. A single elderly woman lived in the engulfed home and is still unaccounted for at this time,” according to the news release.

The fire was 100% contained but crews continued to work Tuesday afternoon extinguishing hot spots in the basement. Crews also are searching the debris for the woman who lived in the home, city officials said.

Crews from Mapleton, Payson and Salem assisted Spanish Fork in extinguishing the fire, according to the news release.

One Spanish Fork firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion but later returned to work, city officials said.