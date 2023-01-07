Woman who fled Utah after being charged with fatal shooting of professional bull rider arrested in Texas

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A female suspect wanted in a fatal domestic violence shooting in Utah has been arrested in the Houston, Texas area.

“Recently, members of the Southern District of Texas U.S. Marshals Service, acting on information provided by SLCPD, located and safely arrested 22-year-old Lashawn Denise Bagley,” a Salt Lake City Police statement says.

“The arrest is pursuant to an arrest warrant charging Bagley with one count of domestic-violence murder and nine-counts of felony discharge of a firearm.”

The victim was 27-year-old Demetrius Allen, a professional bull rider known to fans as Ouncie Mitchell. Allen was in Salt Lake City to compete at the Utah State Fair, and was visiting Bagley.

Allen, a Texas native and Fresno resident, was ranked 157th in the world in 2022, according to the Professional Bull Riders web page for Ouncie Mitchell.

The investigation started on Sept. 12, 2022, when SLCPD officers responded to a shooting near 900 South and 200 West, in the Ballpark neighborhood. Officers found Allen with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

“Bagley, who lived at the apartment where the shooting took place, called 9-1-1,” the police statement says. “While on the phone with Bagley, the 9-1-1 operator heard loud noises and asked about the noises. Bagley, according to court documents, said ‘I’m shooting’ and told the operator she was out of bullets….

“During that investigation, they learned Allen, a professional bull rider, was staying at Bagley’s apartment and went back to pick up equipment worth approximately $10,000. The two had previously been in an on-again-off-again domestic relationship.

“The investigation revealed Bagley shot her handgun multiple times. Detectives believe Bagley was upset with Allen because of his interest in Bagley’s friend.”

In court documents seeking a no-bail hold, SLCPD detectives wrote, “the impulsiveness of the defendant’s actions and her willingness to fire a handgun at unarmed persons whom she knew and was friends with at the time, demonstrates that she is a danger to the community.”

After being initially arrested, Bagley was released pursuant to the ongoing investigation. After her release, she left the state, and the arrest warrant was issued.

Those suffering with domestic violence are urged to call 800-799-7233.