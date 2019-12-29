Woman with cerebral palsy drowns in bathtub in Logan

Gephardt Daily Staff
LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 28, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A 27-year-old disabled woman drowned while in the bathtub Saturday afternoon in Logan.

Logan Police Department tweeted Saturday night that they responded to a medical/drowning call at 3 p.m., involving a woman with cerebral palsy. She also was prone to seizures, the tweet said.

Her parents left her briefly while she was taking a bath and when they returned, they found her under the water and unresponsive. The tweet said CPR was unsuccessful.

Police did not release the woman’s name.

