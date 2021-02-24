Woman’s body recovered below the rim in Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Arizona, Feb. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman’s body has been recovered from below the rim in Grand Canyon National Park.

The deceased has been identified as Lillian Meyn, 31, of Woodside, California, said a news release from the National Park Service.

“On Tuesday, the National Park Service located a body below the rim near Trailview Overlook along the Hermit Road,” the news release said. “Body recovery teams were able to reach the victim, who was located approximately 300 feet below the rim.”

Meyn was reported missing by a family member Monday; later that day her vehicle was located on the South Rim of Grand Canyon near the Bright Angel Lodge.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino Medical Examiner. No further information is available at this time, the news release said.