Woods Cross man allegedly told neighbor: ‘You are going to die or turn the music down’

WOODS CROSS, Utah, June 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Woods Cross man allegedly told a neighbor to turn her music down or die, according to a probable cause statement from officials.

The statement from the 2nd District Court of Farmington said Joseph Brent Whyte, 59, was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of:

Three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

“Joseph Whyte exited his house with a firearm in his possession and confronted a neighbor about the music coming from her vehicle,” the statement said. “Victim stated the male then pointed the gun at her and stated: ‘You are going to die or turn the music down, your choice.'”

A witness from a neighboring house stated they saw the man with a rifle-type gun pointed at the direction of the victim and two children who were in the front yard. A second neighbor stated she saw a long gun and heard Whyte say: “Turn the the music or die, your choice.”

Whyte was taken into custody at his residence; he was transported to Davis County Jail with his bail set at $5,000.