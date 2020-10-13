Woods Cross man arrested after allegedly holding woman hostage with machete

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Oct. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Woods Cross man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly held a woman hostage for multiple hours with a machete.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Davis County said Travis Martin, 51, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

3 counts of unlawful possession/purchase/transfer of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor

Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Unlawful detention, a class B misdemeanor

Theft by receiving stolen property, a class B misdemeanor

On Sunday just after 3 p.m., Woods Cross police were dispatched to an address in the area of 930 W. 2600 South.

Officers were advised the female victim said Martin, who is known to her, held her “hostage with a machete” the day before. Officers arrived on scene and located Martin in the front yard of the home. He was allegedly confrontational, informing arriving officers they were on private property.

The victim, as well as two additional witnesses to the incident, said that on Saturday, Martin became upset with the victim.

“Travis became enraged, went to under the stove in the kitchen and produced a large roughly 2-foot-long machete,” the statement said. “Travis informed the female

victim she was not leaving and he would kill her if she tried.”

The two were arguing over rent due, the statement said.

The victim said she was held at knifepoint for between two and three hours, but Martin eventually let her leave.

Martin was arrested for possession of stolen property for a stolen vehicle that was on the property while the incident was being investigated further. Federal probation officers arrived to search the home, as Martin is on federal probation.

“Located in the family room of the house, tucked in the very corner next to the wood burning stove, was a large machete leaning against the wall,” the statement said.

“Located in the fireplace was another large homemade machete-type knife. This was covered by old newspapers.”

The victim and the two witnesses told officers the first machete found was the weapon used by Martin.

Officers found a black folding knife, bigger than a felon is allowed to have, in Martin’s room, as well as a small bag with a hard crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine, plus drug paraphernalia.

A black laptop that was allegedly stolen out of Salt Lake City was found in Martin’s vehicle.

He was transported to Davis County Jail, where he is being held without bail.