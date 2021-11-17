Woods Cross Police Department introduces K-9 Flash

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Nov. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Woods Cross Police Department introduced its new K-9 Tuesday.

“Meet our newest addition to our K-9 unit, K-9 Flash,” said a Facebook post from the police department. “He is our new Electronic Storage Detection K-9. Flash and his handler just graduated from ESD training! Congratulations Flash!”

Electronic Storage Device K-9’s assist in helping law enforcement fight against human trafficking.

“We are excited to start working with Flash and do our part in helping stop crime,” the post said.