Woods Cross police officer charged with aggravated assault in domestic violence incident

SYRACUSE, Utah, March 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A officer with the Woods Cross Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by Syracuse police for an alleged domestic assault on a woman.

Austin James Strong, 32, has been charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor

According to charging documents, Syracuse police responded after the woman called to say she and Strong got into an argument after “he did not like that she was speaking with someone else, and punched a dresser, damaging the dresser.

“The victim also stated that Austin choked [her] with his hand leaving a mark on her neck. Victim said this occurred for at least 15 seconds, and she did not lose consciousness, but did get dizzy.”

The Syracuse officer noted he was “able to see see the marks on the victim’s neck that was consistent with being choked. While the victim was attempting to leave the home, victim said Austin grabbed the backpack she was wearing and threw her down on the floor.”

The Syracuse PD officer then spoke with Strong, the suspect’s probable cause statement says.

“Austin said they got into a verbal argument but said he did not recall putting hands on the victim.”

With Strong’s permission, the investigating officer looked in the bedroom, “and I was able to see the damage done to the dresser,” the affidavit says. “Austin said he was speaking with the victim and was not understanding what was going on and he hit the top of the dresser.

“I also did observe a backpack laying in the center of the living room. The backpack was laying face down with the straps facing up, which is consistent with what the victim said.”

Charges were filed, and Strong was released on conditions including promise to appear at required court proceedings, not to commit any criminal offense, and cooperate with a month phone, virtual or in-person meeting Davis County Pretrial Services, among other conditions.

A WCPD official confirmed to reporters that Strong is on administrative leave.