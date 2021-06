WOODS CROSS, Utah, June 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Woods Cross police are searching for a gray Chevy that was allegedly involved with a hit-and-run with a school bus.

“It happened this morning on 2600 South near Wildcat Way at approximately 9 a.m.,” said a Facebook post from Woods Cross Police Department.

“If anyone has any information about this accident please contact Detective Jones sjones@woodscross.com or call 801-292-4422.”

No other details were immediately provided.