Woods Cross police searching for stolen Camaro

WOODS CROSS, Utah, March 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Woods Cross police are searching for a Camaro that was stolen Tuesday morning.

“Unfortunately, criminals are not self-quarantining and have struck again!” said a Facebook post from Woods Cross Police Department Wednesday. “At approximately 5:45 a.m. yesterday, someone stole this Camaro. The vehicle is very loud so if you heard or saw anything in the early morning hours, please let Detective Burton know.”

Anyone who sees the stolen vehicle, which has the license plate F62 5VM, is asked to call Woods Cross police at 801-292-4422 or email [email protected]