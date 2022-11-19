Woods Cross police: Teen speeder killed in collision; 2nd driver hospitalized

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old driver spotted by Woods Cross police traveling close to 100 mph with his lights off died Friday after hitting a curb, losing a tire and hitting a second vehicle.

The accident happened in the area of 620 S. 500 West at about 9:15 p.m., a Woods Cross police statement says.

“The red car pictured was spotted by a WXPD officer going close to 100 mph with no headlights on,” the statement says. “The vehicle hit a curb, lost its back tire, the driver lost control, hit another vehicle in the southbound lanes on 500 West 620 South.”

Police say the driver of the red vehicle was an 18-year-old male, who died at an area hospital.

“The driver of the southbound vehicle was hospitalized with serious injuries, but is in stable condition today,” the statement says.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The Bountiful City Police Department is the investigating agency, the statement says.