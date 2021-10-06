Work underway on 2 TRAX construction projects in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Work is underway on two TRAX construction projects in Salt Lake County.

“Utah Transit Authority is entering the final phase of building a new TRAX station at Salt Lake City International Airport,” said a news release from UTA on Wednesday. “At the same time UTA is also replacing 20-year-old railroad curves on the TRAX Red Line near Mario Capecchi Drive and South Campus Drive on the University of Utah campus. Both projects affect service for TRAX and bus riders as well as motorists in those areas.”

To help mitigate the impact of construction at the university, UTA will be operating a bus bridge Oct. 9-13 from 900 East to University Medical Center Station to accommodate

riders going to and from the university and the Medical Center, the news release said.

The Fort Douglas Station will not be serviced due to road restrictions. Instead, passengers will need to use the South Campus Drive Station.

Riders should anticipate minimum delays of 15 minutes. Motorists in the vicinity of the university are advised to expect delays of at least 30 minutes. South Campus Drive is closed to westbound traffic and will remain so through Oct. 17.

“TRAX riders may also encounter delays while accessing the airport via the TRAX Green Line and the free shuttle currently operating through Oct. 21 between the 1940 West Station on North Temple and the airport drop-off point at ground level between doors 1A and 2A,” the news release said.

“Riders should add an extra 30 minutes to their travel plans to and from the airport until Oct. 22, when the new airport TRAX station will officially open. At that time regular service will resume to all TRAX Green Line stations, and riders will be able to take TRAX all the way to and from the Airport Station.”

For more information about both projects, click here.