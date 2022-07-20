Worker airlifted to hospital after severe electrical shock, critical injury in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A contractor working on the roof of a correctional facility Wednesday morning suffered critical injuries from the severe electrical shock.

Salt Lake City Fire crews were called to the scene, at 1141 S. 2475 West, according to a 12:01 p.m. tweet from the SLCFD.

The Bonneville Community Correctional Center is located at that address.

The victim was working on a mechanical unit on the roof when a pipe touched a nearby power line, according to reports.

SLCFD rescue crews were able to get the victim off the roof. A medical helicopter responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Gephardt Daily will have additional details as they become available.