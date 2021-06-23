Worker allegedly used master key to enter Salt Lake City motel room, assault woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A worker allegedly used a master key to enter a motel room in Salt Lake City and assaulted` a woman multiple times.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Chester Nevayaktewa, 53, is facing charges of:

Object rape, a first-degree felony

Sodomy, a first-degree felony

Burglary, a second-degree felony

The victim told police the suspect came into her room at the Allstar Travel Motel at 754 W. North Temple St. using a master key while she was in bed sleeping with her son on June 17.

“The victim stated that A/P (accused person) sat down on her bed and started to touch her,” the statement said. “The victim repeatedly told the A/P to leave and to stop touching her. The victim stated that this has been happening the entire time she has been staying at the Allstar.”

The woman told police that each time this has happened, she told the suspect multiple times to stop touching her and that he was not allowed in her room.

“Victim stated that the A/P will knock on her door but she will never let him in,” the statement said. “The A/P always enters her room using a master key without her consent and then touches her without her consent.”

Nevayaktewa was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where prosecutors have requested he be held without bail.

The statement said the suspect was previously convicted of sexual battery in Roosevelt and “has an extensive criminal history in California.”