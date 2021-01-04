Worker electrocuted at South Jordan construction site

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was electrocuted at a South Jordan construction site Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of 3700 W. 11400 South at approximately 8:15 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

Initial reports indicate the victim passed away on scene.

Details of the accident have yet to be released, including the worker’s identity.

A power outage was reported in the area affecting around 2,000 customers; power has since been restored.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.