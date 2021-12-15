Worker rescued, transported to hospital after found unconscious in chemical transport tank in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who was found unconscious inside a chemical transport tank has been rescued and transported to a local hospital, a Salt Lake City Fire Department tweet says.

“UPDATE: Adult male worker successfully rescued and transported. All rescuers are safe as well. A concerted effort with our firefighters, Heavy Rescue And Hazmat techs lead to this great outcome. Big thanks to those on site.”

The incident happened Tuesday at business called Semi Service at 4285 W. 1385 South.