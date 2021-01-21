Workforce Services: New unemployment claims down; continuing claims nearly unchanged from week prior

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Department of Workforce Services on Thursday released numbers for the week of Jan. 10 through 17.

The agency’s chart shows that new unemployment claims were down 15.2% from the week before, but continued unemployment claims declined by only 0.1%.

The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 6,814 for the week of Jan. 10-17, 2021, with a total of $17,361,241 of benefits paid, the statement says. There were 30,902 continued claims filed during that same week.

The number of people who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Jan. 9, 2021, was 1,641. A total of 2,014 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“We continue to see a significant demand for the unemployment benefit, the passing of the Continued Assistance Act has increased that demand,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

“While many of the temporary unemployment benefits were extended with the Continued Assistance Act, the unemployment insurance program remains time limited; actively looking for work remains critical as we continue to see Utah’s economy recover from this pandemic.”

People whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 are urged to visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information, including help for employees and employers returning to work.