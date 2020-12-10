Workforce Services: New unemployment claims up 38% from previous week

UTAH, Dec. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services on Thursday announced a dramatic jump in new unemployment claims.

For the week of Nov. 29 through Dec. 5, total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,758. That is 38% higher than the previous week, the department’s statement says.

“We saw the volume of new claims go up dramatically this past week, some of it can certainly be attributed to the expected seasonal claim increases as well as a relatively low claim volume during the Thanksgiving week,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

“However, it is clear that the pandemic continues to be disruptive to employment and many are still in need of the unemployment benefit.”

For the same week, a total of $10,367,441 of benefits were paid. There were 27,133 continued claims filed during that same week.

The number of people who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Nov. 28, 2020, was 2,582. A total of 2,567 met the same criteria during the previous week.

See more data about that week and the week prior in the chart below.