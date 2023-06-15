World Refugee Day celebration set for Friday, Saturday in Millcreek; vendors to offer international fare

MILLCREEK, Utah, June 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utahns are invited to celebrate the state’s 65,000 refugees for World Refugee Day, with an event Friday and Saturday at Big Cottonwood Regional Park.

At the Millcreek park, at 4300 S. 1300 East, people can enjoy free activities, music and entertainment, storytelling, and vendors offering global market goods and cuisine.

The event is scheduled in advance of World Refugee Day, which falls on Tuesday, June 20.

“This marks our 19th year hosting World Refugee Day and it comes on the heels of record resettlement numbers in Utah,” Mario Kljajo, director of the Refugee Services Office, said in a prepared statement.

“I can’t think of a better time to get together, celebrate, connect with and learn about individuals who have just arrived and those who have been here for years.”

Festivities start at 6 p.m. Friday with food, music and family activities. On Saturday, the hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and events include refugee youth soccer and volleyball tournaments, “around the world” booths to learn about countries and cultures, and more food and shopping from refugee vendors.

Photo FacebookUtah Refugee Services

Refugee-run food businesses will sell global cuisine. They will including:

Delicius (Venezuelan)

Falafel Al Jailawi (Middle Eastern and Iraqi)

Fresh N Fried (American Classics)

Jamaica’s Kitchen (Jamaican)

Kafé Mamai (African-Caribbean)

Namash (Swahili)

Noor Al Sham (Shawarma and Syrian)

Mama Africa (Congolese)

Mother of All (Sudanese)

Water Wheel Kitchen (Egyptian, Jordanian, Lebanese and Syrian)

Zakho Kurdish Cuisine (Kurdish)

World Refugee Day is presented in partnership with refugee, community and business organizations, including VentureOut! More information is at refugee.utah.gov or facebook.com/UTRefugeeServices.