Phone scam circulating in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, Utah, March 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Syracuse police are warning of a recurring phone scam currently making the rounds.

“It has been reported multiple times today that officers from the Syracuse Police Department have been contacting folks by phone and advising them of having warrants and Judge Hoskins will put them in jail if they do not pay them money to get their warrants taken care of,” Syracuse police posted Wednesday on social media.

“THIS IS A SCAM!!

“We do not call people on the phone to advise of warrants and the police department does not collect money for them, especially not in the form of gift cards/cash or bitcoin.”

“Please do not give your personal information over the phone to anyone, even if they say they are the cops.

“If you have been a victim of this scam and have given money, or if you are unsure about who you are speaking to, please contact the Syracuse Police Department, 801-825-4400.”