Writer/producer Jenji Kohan, family, release emotional statement after death of son Charlie at Park City ski resort

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Hollywood writer/producer Jenji Kohan (“Weeds,” “Orange is the New Black”) and writer Christopher Noxon have released a statement regarding the death of their 20-year-old son, Charlie, after a New Year’s Eve accident on a Park City ski slope.

The statement, shared by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, follows, in its entirety:

Our hearts are shattered. Our dear boy Charlie Noxon died on New Year’s Eve on a ski slope in Park City.

The cliches about moments like this are true, it turns out. The one about life forever changing in a split second, about the fact that we are all bound up in a web of love and loss, about the primacy of community in times of unfathomable tragedy.

Charlie was 20 years old and a junior at Columbia. He studied philosophy and economics and Chinese. He loved Bob Dylan, George Saunders and Hayou Miyazaki. He was questioning, irreverent, curious and kind.

There are no words. But words are what we’ve got right now, along with tears and hugs and massive quantities of baked goods and deli platters.

He was absolutely adored by his parents, Jenji Kohan and Christopher Noxon, and his siblings, Eliza and Oscar.

Charlie had a beautiful life of study and argument and travel and food and razzing and adventure and sweetness and most of all love. We cannot conceive of life without him.

Services will be held this Sunday, Jan. 5, with his rabbi Rabbi Sharon Brous in the community he called home, Temple Israel of Hollywood.

— Christopher Noxon & Jenji Kohan

Charlie Noxon was vacationing with his father, skiing on an intermediate slope at Park City Mountain Resort when he fell. According to reports, he was transported to the University of Utah Hospital in critical condition, and died shortly afterward as a result of his injuries.