Wrong-way car crash kills I-80 driver east of Wendover

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 between a westbound semi and trailer and an eastbound car that crossed into oncoming traffic killed the car driver early Saturday morning.

At 2:59 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene, near milepost 15, east of Wendover.

“The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene,” a UHP statement says.

“The driver of the semi-truck was treated on the scene for minor injuries. There were no other occupants in either vehicle. Impairment is suspected from the wrong-way driver.

“A second passenger vehicle received damage after striking debris in the road.”

