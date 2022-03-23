Wrong-way driver booked into Davis County Jail for investigation of DUI

FARMINGTON, Utah, March 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A wrong-way driver who traveled about 10 miles on Interstate 15 from Farmington to Centerville has been booked into the Davis County Jail for investigation of DUI.

Police say Jeffry Aron Chaney, 50, of Indiana, was traveling the wrong direction on U.S. 89 near Park Lane in Farmington about 3:15 p.m. Monday and then headed southbound in the northbound lanes of I-15, according to a probable cause statement filed in Farmington’s 2nd District Court.

After Utah Highway Patrol troopers tried unsuccessfully to stop the wrong-way driver, a Centerville police officer at the northbound on-ramp at Parrish Lane spotted the gray Honda Accord approaching and used her patrol car to crash into and disable the vehicle, police said. The officer sustained injuries to her legs in the crash, according to the probable cause statement.

Chaney was removed from the vehicle at gunpoint and placed under arrest, according to UHP. The trooper who made the arrest noted they smelled “an odor of alcohol coming from his person,” according to the statement.

While being investigated for DUI, “Chaney could not physically stand and kept falling over,” the trooper said in the statement. The man’s speech also was slurred, police said.

Chaney was transported to Layton Hospital, where he was later cleared by medical staff, according to the statement. He was booked into the Davis County Jail about 8 p.m. Monday for investigation of driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.