EVANSTON, Wyoming, Aug. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash on Interstate 80 east of Evanston Saturday.

Three people were transported to Evanston Regional Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, said a Facebook post from Uinta County Fire and Ambulance.

Four others were treated and released on scene.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol made an arrest and is investigating the crash, the post said.