Wrong-way driver dead after head-on collision in West Valley City; 2nd driver transported in critical condition

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A wrong-way driver died on the scene early Sunday after the person’s car, traveling east in a westbound lane, had a head-on collision with another vehicle, a compact SUV.

The accident was dispatched at 1:09 a.m., and crews responded to the scene, near 3400 West on State Route 201.

“The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a silver Chevy Malibu, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased upon arrival,” says a statement issued by the Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a gray Ford Ecosport, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

“Alcohol impairment is being investigated in the case of the wrong-way vehicle,” the DPS statement says.

Westbound SR-201 was closed for several hours during the investigation.