Wrong-way driver killed in fiery Weber County collision with semi

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, March 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 died Sunday when the vehicle collided with a fully loaded semi truck.

Weber County Dispatch was alerted at 2:56 a.m. after the northbound in the southbound lane collided, head on, with the southbound semi.

“Both vehicles burst into flames,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“The driver and passenger of the semi-truck were able to escape the cab of the truck. The driver and single occupant of the wrong-way vehicle is deceased.”

Firefighters found the vehicles fully engulfed, and fought the flames for approximately two hours, the statement says.

The freeway was closed in both directions from 2700 North in Pleasant View to 400 North in Marriott-Slaterville.

The driver and co-driver were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.