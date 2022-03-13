Wrong-way driver killed on Mountain View Corridor in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A wrong-way driver was killed Saturday night after slamming into an oncoming car in West Jordan.

According to the Unified Police Department, the driver of a Kia sedan was heading south in the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor just after 11:00 p.m. and hit a Volkswagen at 6850 South.

Pictures from the scene show the entire front ends of both cars all but completely obliterated in the crash.

The Kia driver was killed in the accident, while the driver of VW sustained only minor injuries but was still taken to a hospital in fair condition.

Mountain View Corridor was shut down at 7800 South for the investigation which is said to be in its early stages.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.