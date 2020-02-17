Wrong-way driver on I-80 arrested for DUI

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Feb. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A wrong-way driver was stopped on Interstate 80 Sunday night and subsequently arrested for DUI.

Dispatch was notified of a wrong-way vehicle at approximately 10:49 p.m., the Utah Highway Patrol said in a news release.

A four-door silver sedan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, the news release said. The vehicle was first reported at mile 104 on I-80.

“A responding trooper slowed down traffic as he traveled toward the area of the reported wrong-way vehicle,” the news release said. “The sedan was traveling at slower speeds and did not respond to the trooper’s emergency lights.”

The trooper moved to the right shoulder and then turned into the rear of the vehicle to stop it from continuing the wrong way. The car was stopped at mile 107.

Although the crash was minor, the trooper’s car was disabled, the news release said.

The driver and the trooper were both checked at the scene and cleared by medical.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was arrested for DUI.

“Due to the quick action of the motorist that called 911, the professionalism of the Highway Patrol dispatch and the state troopers this incident could have ended much worse,” the news release said.