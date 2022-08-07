Wrong-way driver stopped on Legacy Parkway early Sunday morning

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A likely disaster was averted early Sunday morning when law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions stopped a wrong-way driver on Legacy Parkway.

The drama began to play out about 3:35 a.m. when emergency dispatchers received 911 calls reporting a red Ford Fusion passenger car was headed northbound in the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway.

Four minutes later, at 3:39 a.m., officers from Centerville Police and the Davis County Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle, without incident, near Glovers Lane.

The realization that a driver was headed in the wrong direction triggered a quick response, both from law enforcement and the Utah Department of Transportation, which activated signs along the highway, warning “WRONG WAY DRIVER REPORTED. EXTREME CAUTION.”

Unlike in previous cases, in which local law enforcement officers risked their lives by ramming wrong-way vehicles, the driver of the Ford Fusion pulled over without incident when she saw police.

The UHP, which provided assistance after the stop, indicated DUI charges were likely.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.