Wrong-way semi driver stopped after 15 miles on I-84 in Morgan, Weber counties

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, July 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi driver heading into oncoming traffic for at least 15 miles was stopped by Ogden-based Utah Highway Patrol troopers and Morgan County Sheriff deputies early Sunday.

Law enforcement officers were alerted at 2:23 a.m. to the white semi, pulling a trailer, entering Interstate 84 and heading west in an eastbound lane near mile marker 103.

“Another caller at MM 99 stated the semi was driving into oncoming traffic and driving in the fast lane,” says a statement issued by Morgan County Fire & EMS, which was called to the scene in case it was needed.

“Another caller then stated they were at MM 96 and a semi passed them going the wrong way in the EB lanes with the semi in the fast lane and was now entering the Weber Canyon still going the wrong way.”

Deputies caught up to the semi, and “attempted to stop the truck but it failed to yield,” the MCF&EMS statement says.

The suspect’s probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Utah Highway Patrol, said the suspect finally stopped for officers at mile marker 88, in Weber County. No one was injured during the extended wrong-way drive.

“The driver of the vehicle got out and went in between his trailer and his truck attempting to hide from us,” the affidavit says. “The wind was strong and I could not detect any odor of alcohol. The driver at first stated that he did not speak any English and was holding his stomach as if he had a medical issue. After continuing to attempt to speak with the driver, he was identified as Gurmail Singh.”

Singh, 39, told officers he had not been drinking, but was taking a medication for back pain. It was later determined he was using a medication for a bowel problem, the statement says.

Singh did not cooperate with DUI tests at the scene, so was arrested.

“After getting to a controlled room, I detected an odor of alcohol emitting from Singh’s person,” the probable cause statement says. “An inventory of the vehicle was also conducted and open alcohol containers were located and beer had been spilt on the floor of his truck.”

Singh was booked on initial charges of:

DUI, wrong way on highway/entering highway, a class A misdemeanor

Open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

Vehicle on divided highway not operating in right hand of roadway, an infraction.

Singh’s bail was set at $2,500.