WVC fire, police officials respond after vehicle crashes into apartment building

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 17, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Fire and Police crews responded to an apartment building after a vehicle crashed into a wall.

Crews were dispatched at 12:31 a.m. Saturday to The Opal Apartments, at 2600 West and 3800 South.

Lt. Johnson, West Valley City Police, told Gephardt Daily that a 23-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle. She was not seriously injured. She was evaluated by medical crews on scene and released.

There was no sign of impairment, Johnson said.

A building inspector was brought in to assess the integrity of the structure.