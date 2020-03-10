WVC officer has her nails painted after she helped little girl find her way home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City police officer had her nails painted by a little girl she helped find her way home.

A Facebook post from West Valley City Police Department said: “Officers Franco and Perry had the opportunity this past week to help a lost 3-year-old little girl find her way home. Apparently, this adventurous little gal slipped outside without mom knowing while mom was putting her baby down to sleep.

“Officer Franco held the girl’s tiny hand while helping her get home and commented on her pretty nail polish, so once they found home, the little girl repaid Officer Franco by giving her a beautiful manicure as well. Looking good, Officer Franco and nice work by all involved!”