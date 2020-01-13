WVC police ask for help locating missing, at risk man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who is missing and at risk.

Dylan Smith, 44, was last seen leaving an assisted living center at 2938 S. Redwood Road on Jan. 7, West Valley City Police Department said in a tweet. He needs medical care, the tweet added.

“Dylan has difficulty walking due to his health and conditions that restrict muscle control throughout his body,” the tweet said. “Dylan’s brother is in town and is very concerned about him. If Dylan sees this message, please call so that we can verify you are OK.”

Smith is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 220 pounds and was last seen wearing the gray and black jacket seen in the photograph on the left, and likely the Los Angeles Lakers hat from the photo on the right.

Anyone who sees Smith is asked to call WVCPD on 801-840-4000. The reference number in this case is 20i000529.